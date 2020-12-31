2019 Annual Security Report Now Available

Dear W&J Students, Faculty and Staff,

The College is pleased to present the Washington & Jefferson College Annual Security Report in compliance of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

In a typical year this report is published in October, but due to the pandemic the deadline for reporting was pushed from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The data enclosed includes Crime and Fire Statistics from the 2019 fiscal year as well as the prior two years. It also contains security policies relevant to the College and information on the basic rights guaranteed to victims of sexual assault.

You can view the report here. The report is also publicly available on the W&J website on the Campus & Public Safety page, the Health, Safety and Security page, and the page called W&J’s Role in Campus Safety. A paper copy of this report will be made available upon request.

In addition to the Annual Security Report, a daily crime log is available and accessible to the public in the Office of Campus and Public Safety. The crime log contains all criminal and alleged criminal incidents on campus including the date, time, nature, location and disposition of these incidents.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Miles

Director of Campus & Public Safety