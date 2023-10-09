2023 W&J Alpha and Beta Scholars recognized

WASHINGTON, PA (October 9, 2023) – Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) recognized 180 students as 2023 Alpha and Beta Scholars for maintaining a GPA higher than 3.7 for the duration of their enrollment. Students were recognized during a special ceremony on campus Monday, Oct. 2.

Of the 180, 110 qualified as Alpha Scholars for having or maintaining a 3.85 GPA or higher, and 70 qualified as Beta Scholars for having or maintaining a GPA that is between 3.7 and 3.85.

View the complete list of students.

“We congratulate this year’s Alpha and Beta Scholars and commend them for their continuing commitment to high academic achievement,” said Dr. Jeff Frick, vice president for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College. “These students possess the skills and practices essential for success in the classroom, and we are pleased to honor their accomplishment.”

In addition to the GPA requirement, Alpha and Beta Scholars must take at least seven graded courses during an academic year.

Alpha Scholar Sofia Jenkins, a senior communication arts and Spanish major and psychology and conflict and resolution studies minor, offered the student address. In her speech, “Unlocking Potential: The Power of a Liberal Arts Education,” Jenkins reflected on how her academic journey has benefitted from a liberal arts focus.

“Life comes at us fast; being a part of a liberal arts community arms us with the tools to adapt to changes and challenges,” shared Jenkins. “The possibilities at a liberal arts college are endless; we just have to go look for them.”

