Message to Students On-Campus From Residence Life

Dear Students,

You are receiving this message as you are approved to be on campus over the shutdown period. We want to provide you with some information on what services and resources will be available to you during this time. At this point, you are aware that the College is operating on a significantly modified model, due to a mandate issued by the Governor of Pennsylvania. We appreciate your flexibility and patience over the coming days as we adapt to the changing landscape.

The Q&A below provides clarity on how you can navigate the services offered moving forward. Please know that the staff and faculty of W&J are still here to provide you with support and to ensure your well-being throughout this unprecedented situation. Specifically the staff in Residence Life are available If you have any questions, please email us at reslife@washjeff.edu.

What services are available?

Campus and Public Safety – Will continue operating as usual, with coverage twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week; they can be reached by phone at (724)-223-6032 or text at 724-255-3968

– Will continue operating as usual, with coverage twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week; they can be reached by phone at or text at Dining Services – Commons will be open from 10:30am – 1pm and 4:30pm – 6:00pm , daily. Take away meal service as well as a limited selection of grab-and-go snacks and convenience items are available. You are able to use your meal swipes, JayCash or credit card/cash at Commons for these services. At this time X’Prez’o and G&T’s will remain closed.

– Commons will be open from and , daily. Facilities Services – Will be operating with minimal staff and adapted services Adapted basic custodial service will be provided in all occupied residential buildings starting Monday, March 23, 2020 . Please keep an eye out for additional communication regarding custodial service early next week. If you have a Facilities need in your Residence Hall, please call Campus and Public Safety @ (724) -223-6032 to report the problem and they will dispatch maintenance staff as needed. Please note, facilities response times may be slightly longer than usual.

Will be operating with minimal staff and adapted services Health and Counseling Services – Will continue to provide service virtually. Please e-mail Heidi Ryan (hryan@washjeff.edu) if you need a medical consultation Please e-mail Darcy Bickerton (dbickerton@washjeff.edu) if you would like to schedule a video chat or phone call with one of our campus psychologists.

– Will continue to provide service virtually. Residence Life – Staff will be continue to provide full support services virtually. We will also be available on-campus, but only in the event that our physical presence is required. Do not hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns (reslife@washjeff.edu).

– Staff will be continue to provide full support services virtually. We will also be available on-campus, but only in the event that our physical presence is required. IT Helpdesk – Staff will be continue to provide full support services virtually. Please e-mail helpdesk@washjeff.edu if you have any technical difficulties with remote instruction, online course work, or other general connectivity issues.

Staff will be continue to provide full support services virtually. Library Services – The library building is closed. You can reach a librarian and see answers to common questions at washjeff.libanswers.com/ If you have any questions about when your library materials are due back, please send an email to Jayne Silfee at jsilfee@washjeff.edu. All ILL book and EZ Borrow requests have been suspended until further notice. If you need help finding sources, please email asklib@washjeff.edu

– The library building is closed.

What buildings will I be able to access?

Rossin Campus Center

Commons Dining Room

Ski Lodge with your swipe

Ross Recreation Center with your swipe.

Tech Center with your swipe

What buildings am I NOT able to access?

The fitness center, library, classrooms, labs, and all other academic and administrative buildings not mentioned above will be inaccessible during this period.

How can I check my mail?

Mail will be delivered and available at your campus mailbox in Rossin Campus Center after 4pm on Tuesdays and Fridays .

. Packages will NOT be available at the mailroom in Rossin. Instead, all packages will be delivered to Campus and Public Safety as they arrive daily. CPS will contact you directly if you have a package ready for pick up. Please pick up packages promptly, particularly if they contain perishable items.

What if I have difficulties with my online courses?

If you experience difficulty in adjusting to remote instruction and online course work, please reach out to your professor directly or your academic advisor for assistance.

If you experience technical difficulties, please reach out to the IT Helpdesk by emailing helpdesk@washjeff.edu.

What health and safety protocols should I follow?

No guests or visitors are permitted on campus or in your residence hall . Only approved students with serious extenuating circumstance will be allowed to be present on campus at ANY TIME for ANY DURATION . If an approved student is found to be violating this guideline, they will be asked to leave campus. We must follow these strict procedures to protect the health of our entire community and to maintain compliance with the state mandate.

. Only with serious extenuating circumstance will be allowed to be present on campus at . If an approved student is found to be violating this guideline, they will be asked to leave campus. We must follow these strict procedures to protect the health of our entire community and to maintain compliance with the state mandate. Please be sure to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with regard to health and safety. More information about CDC protocols relating to Coronavirus/COVID-19 can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html Importantly, practicing social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and avoiding high-exposure activities are the best measures you can take to stay healthy. Also, it is equally important to continue to eat regularly, stay hydrated, and get plenty of rest!

If you are feeling ill, you can reach out to Nurse Heidi Ryan in Student Health and Counseling Services to arrange a medical consultation virtually.

Campus and Public Safety and local Healthcare facilities will continue operating. If you need any assistance, or transportation to MedExpress or Washington Hospital, please call 724-223-6032.

What if I need assistance with a medical or mental health related matter?

The counseling center will using the online scheduler for counseling appointments: https://www.schedulicity.com/scheduling/SCSTLS or https://www.washjeff.edu/student-life/student-health-and-counseling-center/. Once you register with Schedulicity, you can look for open appointments with any of the counselors.

Should you have emergency psychological needs, call CPS at (724)-223-6032 for the psychologist on call.

for the psychologist on call. If you need a health consultation by phone or video, email Darcy Bickerton (dbickerton@washjeff.edu) with your contact information and the College Nurse Heidi Ryan will call you.

If you have a medical emergency and require transportation to MedExpress of the ER, call CPS. Please note, though that due to COVID-19, you will have to call the ER before you can go.

What if I am able to return home?

Please e-mail Residence Life (reslife@washjeff.edu) to inform us of your status change so that we can arrange for a key drop-off and appropriately calculate refunds to your student account. If you do leave campus, you may not return during the remote instructional period.

During your time on campus, please be sure to check your e-mail frequently and read all messages thoroughly. Going forward, and in an effort to adhere to social distancing standards, email will be our main line of communication and you can continue to expect frequent updates as circumstances evolve. We thank you for your ongoing patience and understanding as we work to navigate this crisis together. The entire W&J community is committed to providing the essential services you need to stay safe and health and we will continue to work tirelessly to that end. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns.

Thank you,

The Office of Residence Life