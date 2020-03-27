35 Self-Care Tips For Thriving Together During Self-Quarantine 

With so much going on in the world, and report after report about the COVID-19 outbreak playing on television and social media, it’s easy for anxiety to set in while you’re self-quarantining. Remember that it’s good to take time for yourself to give your brain a chance to process emotions and reset. To help you do that, we’ve put together a list of things to do while you’re social distancing.

Exercise . Meditate . Check out online self-help tools like TAO Self-Help. Call a Friend . Take a shower or a bath . Get dressed up . Make art . Play or listen to music . Limit your time online. Put down your phone. Seriously. Give yourself a break from the news. Find a new hobby . Engage in an old hobby. Write your feelings in a journal. Write a letter to someone you care about. Pour yourself a nice cup of tea. Try a new recipe. Cook an old favorite. Read a good book. Take some time to re-organize. Hang out with your pet. Watch something new. Watch something funny. Watch your favorite film or show. Take a virtual museum tour . Make a list of things you’re grateful for. Plan your next trip . Learn a new skill . Separate work from play. Tell the people you love that you love them. Change up your routine—don’t get stuck in a rut. Find a way to help others. Spend time with family if you are together. Remember you are not alone.

Find more resources on our Student Health and Counseling Services page.