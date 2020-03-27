35 Self-Care Tips For Thriving Together During Self-Quarantine 

With so much going on in the world, and report after report about the COVID-19 outbreak playing on television and social media, it’s easy for anxiety to set in while you’re self-quarantining. Remember that it’s good to take time for yourself to give your brain a chance to process emotions and reset. To help you do that, we’ve put together a list of things to do while you’re social distancing.
- Exercise.
- Meditate.
- Check out online self-help tools like TAO Self-Help.
- Call a Friend.
- Take a shower or a bath.
- Get dressed up.
- Make art.
- Play or listen to music.
- Limit your time online.
- Put down your phone.
- Seriously.
- Give yourself a break from the news.
- Find a new hobby.
- Engage in an old hobby.
- Write your feelings in a journal.
- Write a letter to someone you care about.
- Pour yourself a nice cup of tea.
- Try a new recipe.
- Cook an old favorite.
- Read a good book.
- Take some time to re-organize.
- Hang out with your pet.
- Watch something new.
- Watch something funny.
- Watch your favorite film or show.
- Take a virtual museum tour.
- Make a list of things you’re grateful for.
- Plan your next trip.
- Learn a new skill.
- Separate work from play.
- Tell the people you love that you love them.
- Change up your routine—don’t get stuck in a rut.
- Find a way to help others.
- Spend time with family if you are together.
- Remember you are not alone.
Find more resources on our Student Health and Counseling Services page.