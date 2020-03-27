35 Self-Care Tips For Thriving Together During Self-Quarantine 

With so much going on in the world, and report after report about the COVID-19 outbreak playing on television and social media, it’s easy for anxiety to set in while you’re self-quarantining. Remember that it’s good to take time for yourself to give your brain a chance to process emotions and reset. To help you do that, we’ve put together a list of things to do while you’re social distancing.  

  1. Exercise. 
  2. Meditate.  
  3. Check out online self-help tools like TAO Self-Help. 
  4. Call a Friend. 
  5. Take a shower or a bath. 
  6. Get dressed up. 
  7. Make art. 
  8. Play or listen to music. 
  9. Limit your time online.  
  10. Put down your phone.  
  11. Seriously.  
  12. Give yourself a break from the news.  
  13. Find a new hobby 
  14. Engage in an old hobby.  
  15. Write your feelings in a journal.  
  16. Write a letter to someone you care about.  
  17. Pour yourself a nice cup of tea.  
  18. Try a new recipe. 
  19. Cook an old favorite.  
  20. Read a good book.  
  21. Take some time to re-organize.  
  22. Hang out with your pet.  
  23. Watch something new.  
  24. Watch something funny.  
  25. Watch your favorite film or show.  
  26. Take a virtual museum tour 
  27. Make a list of things you’re grateful for.  
  28. Plan your next trip 
  29. Learn new skill 
  30. Separate work from play.  
  31. Tell the people you love that you love them.  
  32. Change up your routine—don’t get stuck in a rut.  
  33. Find a way to help others.  
  34. Spend time with family if you are together.  
  35. Remember you are not alone.  

