5v5 Intramural Basketball Sign-Ups Open

5v5 Basketball Sign-ups for Intramural 5v5 Basketball close Friday, February 28 at 5 p.m. Please submit entries to imsports@washjeff.edu. Sign-ups are available for a Competitive A-League (for those with significant competitive playing experience) and a Recreational B League (for those with minimal playing experience). Please designate your intended league in your email. Minimum rosters require 5 players (B League teams must have 1 female), and games will be played in the Ross Rec Center from March 2 – April 2. NEW RULE: Varsity men’s and women’s basketball players are not allowed to participate in this league. Questions about this rule change may be directed to imsports@washjeff.edu.