A Cultural Renaissance: A History of the BSU at W&J College

WASHINGTON, PA (March 11, 2021)—The 90s were a time for getting the groove back—which is exactly what the W&J Black Student Union did.

There was a renewed interest in cultural representation on campus, first heralded by Will Thomas’s ’91 organization CASE (Cultural Awareness Support Enrichment group) in the late 80s.

“When I came to W&J, there was a total of eight black students on campus: two in my class, and six spread out over the sophomore, junior and senior classes. The fact that there were so few of us was noticeable,” Thomas said. “I started thinking we have to form a coalition because there’s so few of us.”

Though at the time Will was unaware of the challenges faced by the group of Black students in the 70s, he knew that stacking the deck with more students would stand in his favor, and so he formed CASE, representing not only Black students on campus, but other non-white students, including a small cohort of Japanese exchange students.

The following year, though, more black students arrived on campus, with some feeling the blanket organization CASE was not enough; they wanted a Black Student Union. Leading the charge was freshman Cynthia Fulford ’93.

“CASE was too diluted, and didn’t focus on the African American culture and what we wanted,” Fulford said. “I’m an actualizer. I make things happen. I make space and make an environment that’s enjoyable for all—and that’s what I did there.”

Seeing that the push for a BSU would likely make the Student Government Association question the purpose of an organization like CASE—which they might view as offering the same type of benefit—Will agreed to help with the creation of the BSU and drafted the bylaws and constitution for the organization, just as he had done for CASE. As Will predicted, the rise of the BSU did cause CASE to fade, but the organization had paved the way for the more specific representation of the new BSU.

Under Cynthia’s leadership, the BSU brought a sense of camaraderie and community for W&J’s Black students—one that lives on today.