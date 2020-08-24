A Letter From Dean Eva

Welcome to Campus!

I hope that you are settling in and that you are excited about being back in the W&J community as well as starting classes during this unprecedented time.

There is no doubt that we are living through a history-making period. As we experienced, this comes with major challenges and also unique opportunities. Many of us have experienced the power of communication and connection during this time.

Despite the inclination to perhaps put our heads down and get beyond the current circumstances. I invite you to take some time to be introspective and contemplative. It is in this spirit that I offer you this journal as a means to document what you are experiencing, thinking and feeling. Those of us with more life experience know that in the future, you will look back on this time and be reminded of the impact the current pandemic has had on shaping your lives.

To help you in chronicling your reflections, I will be sending a daily journal prompt via email. This is meant to offer a suggestion to help shape your thoughts – certainly not exhaustive but a possibility. I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity – I am confident that it will be a useful exercise and will prove to be invaluable to you in the future.

Take care and stay safe,

Dean Eva