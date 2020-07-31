A Message From Human Resources: Promoting Health and Safety

Dear Faculty and Staff:

As a follow-up to the Campus Announcement from July 27, we are distributing the Pledge in the form of a Qualtrics Survey for your review and affirmation before reporting to work on campus. The purpose of the Pledge is to promote the Health and Safety of our campus community as well as outline W&J’s safety expectations. To reiterate, any W&J community member who does not affirm the Pledge will not be permitted on campus and those who violate the Pledge may be required to work from home. Your supervisor will be notified when you have signed the Pledge. Please let us know if you have questions about the Pledge.

The Employee Daily Screening Survey will be required for completion each day prior to reporting to campus. For health and safety purposes only, this information will be collected by HR, treated as confidential, and will not be stored for more than 24 hours.

HR is in the process of scheduling informational sessions with each department in the form of Virtual Team meetings to allow for a more personal connection and to answer any questions you may have. Next week, you will receive an email from SafeColleges regarding COVID-19 recommended safety training modules; Coronavirus Awareness and Coronavirus: Managing Stress and Anxiety. We ask that you take these two ten minute training sessions by end of August.

We look forward to the start of the Fall semester and we appreciate your cooperation as we venture through the upcoming weeks together.