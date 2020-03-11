A Message From John C. Knapp, Ph.D.

Dear W&J Students, I am sure all of you are paying attention the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has understandably raised questions and concerns about how we at W&J might be affected. While no one can predict how this global health crisis will play out in the coming weeks, you may rest assured that we are working hard to ensure that our campus is well-prepared for a variety of contingencies.

To answer many of your questions, we have posted a series of FAQs on our website. These address issues ranging from instructional continuity to health services to off-campus travel. The answers to some of these questions will evolve as circumstances require. What I can say now is that the college intends to continue normal operations for the foreseeable future, with contingency plans to make prudent changes if necessary.

Dr. Jeff Frick, Dean of the College, is leading our coronavirus response on an institution-wide basis. Later this week he will provide more information and specific guidance for those preparing to return to campus after spring break.