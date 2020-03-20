A Personal Message to W&J Students from President Knapp

Dear W&J Students,

As we look ahead to resuming the semester next week, I want to offer some personal thoughts on the changes and challenges we have all experienced in recent days, as well as those that lie ahead. I would also like to share our intentions for commencement for the Class of 2020.

I hope you will take a few minutes to view this brief video message that I recorded at home this afternoon.

Please take good care of yourselves and follow the guidelines we’ve all received for staying safe.

Wishing you health and blessings in these difficult days,

John C. Knapp, Ph.D.

President and Professor