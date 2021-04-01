Magazine Header

A Tip of the Dink

Created: April 1, 2021
Last Updated: April 1, 2021

Category: ,

Tagged:

Never walk past an upperclassman without tipping your dink.

That was the rule of the Freshman Court, or Lex Ultimo, at W&J in the early and mid-20th century. Failure to tip, of course, could land a freshman student in front of the Lex Ultimo. Or possibly worse.

So what was a dink? It was a small, red and black cap with a felt-covered metal button on top and a small bill in the front.

All freshmen – at the time male-only – were required, in accordance with the Freshman Rules, to wear the caps.

When they walked past an upperclassman, they had to take off their dinks and hit the buttons on the top of the ground. The most respectful students, therefore, were the ones with the felt worn off their buttons.

If you have your own story to share about wearing and tipping your dink, or the consequences for not doing so, email us at wjmagazine@washjeff.edu.

Related Articles

160909_WJ_HaringSmith_081

A final bow: Recognizing the contributions of W&J’s 12th President

March 10, 2021
Cynthia Fulford (left) and Tamia Mickens (right)

Celebrating W&J’s Black History: Then and Now ft. “Powerful Women” 

February 18, 2021
Move In Fall 2020

W&J’s COVID-19 Response

January 13, 2021