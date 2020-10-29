Admission: Announcement Regarding Campus Visits

The Office of Admission would like to thank all members of the W&J community for continuing to be hospitable and welcoming to our prospective student visitors and their families. We want to keep you informed regarding how and when we welcome visitors to our campus. We also want the community to know that despite the lack of visitors to campus from April 2020 to July 2020, we are ahead in campus visitors compared to this time the previous three years!

Considering this is the first year for virtual visits to W&J, we are seeing a high level of interest and great results. Prospective students continue to want to learn more about the W&J story and how they can contribute and be a part of it.

Based on the public health situation and in order to continue our community’s commitment to health and safety, we have made the decision that all fall on-campus admission visits will end on Tuesday, November 24th. Virtual visits will continue to be scheduled from December 1, 2020 – January 10, 2021 (excluding holiday breaks). On-campus visits will resume for the spring on Monday, January 11th. All visitors to campus complete a COVID-19 screening, have temperature checks upon arrival, and sign the W&J Visitor Pledge to Safety. The Office of Admission plans to continue these policies when we resume on-campus visits in the spring.

Please contact us with any questions regarding prospective student visitors. Juncta Juvant!

