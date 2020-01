W&J’s Alpha Tau Omega offers their Leadership Scholarship to two unaffiliated/freshmen men in the amount of $250 each. The scholarship is given to those who best demonstrate leadership qualities in academia and extra-curriculars. Interviews will take place Jan. 30 from 8-9 p.m. For more information, or to schedule your interview, contact Ben Peticca at PeticcaBB@washjeff.edu