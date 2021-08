Congratulations to music major Anna Higgins whose clarinet composition has been nationally selected for performance from the 2021 Call for Scores: Solo Clarinet Compositions!

Anna’s composition centers around the importance of musical storytelling in healing the political turmoil, social disconnect and isolation caused by the pandemic. Her work will premiere in the forthcoming year at the University of Wisconsin, ClarinetFest, and Music by Women Festival.

Stay tuned for a recording!