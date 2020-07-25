Announcing Major Changes for Fall Athletics

Dear W&J Community:

The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced this afternoon that fall sports categorized by the NCAA as “high-contact” and “medium-contact” will be postponed until spring 2021 to protect our student athletes and campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. These sports are football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country. In addition, fall competition was suspended by the conferences where W&J competes in field hockey (Empire 8 Conference) and men’s water polo (Collegiate Water Polo Association).

I thank our coaches, athletic trainers and administrators who worked hard to develop responsible ways for these sports to continue as usual, but ultimately we all agreed that that this would not be possible in the current public health situation. Not surprisingly, the PAC is among approximately 25 conferences in NCAA Division III that have now made similar decisions about fall competition.

The PAC also announced that the NCAA-defined “low-contact” sports of tennis and golf are tentatively permitted to compete, provided satisfactory safety protocols can be established.

I know this is tremendously disappointing for our student-athletes, as it is for me personally, but it was the right decision. Athletics is an integral part of the W&J student experience, so let’s all hope we can resume competition once again this spring!

Stay safe and well,

John C. Knapp, Ph.D.

President and Professor