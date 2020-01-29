Announcing the Symposium on Democracy Video Contest!

Students: You’re invited to participate in the third annual Symposium on Democracy! This year’s Symposium is Feb. 17, and will focus on the decline of democracy and freedom in many parts of the world.

Video Contest

A key feature of this year’s Symposium is a video contest that could earn you a $200 cash prize! Submit a 30-60 second video answering the question:

How have you used (or how will you use) your voice to be a change agent in strengthening democracy in your own life and/or in your own community?

The winning video will be shown during the Symposium. Guidelines and prize information is available on the 2020 Video Contest webpage.

RSVP for Keynote Talks

We have three great keynote talks this year: Nathan Law, organizer of the Hong Kong pro-democracy protests; Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House; and Serge Schmemann of the New York Times editorial board. All Symposium events are free and all keynotes are general admission, and we are providing tickets for the afternoon session with Nathan Law. Please RSVP here. You can pick up your ticket at the Student Life Office Monday–Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting on Feb. 10. Rest assured, however, you will not be turned away should you have the chance to join us at the last minute! This RSVP process is to help us plan and your consideration is appreciated.