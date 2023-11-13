Applications open for 2024 Udall Undergraduate Scholarship

The application process for the 2024 Udall Undergraduate Scholarship is now open.

The Udall Undergraduate Scholarship awards up to $7,000 to approximately 55 students nationwide pursuing a career related to the environment, Tribal public policy or healthcare.

Interested applicants must apply with the help of their faculty representative. W&J’s faculty representative is Dr. Robert East, associate professor and director of the Environmental Studies Program.

The application consists of:

An 11-question application;

An 800-word essay related to the Udall Foundation’s core values;

Transcripts for all college coursework; and

Three letters of recommendation that speak to the applicant’s leadership, public service and academic achievements.

Students are not required to be in the Environmental Studies Program.

Successful applicants will participate in the Udall Scholar Orientation in Tucson, Arizona, in August 2024.

The event will include professional development and training opportunities led by environmental and Native professionals and offer ways to collaborate and build community with each other and the Udall alumni network.

To learn more, contact Dr. East at reast@washjeff.edu.

The Udall Undergraduate Scholarship honors the legacies of Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall, whose careers significantly impacted Native American self-governance, healthcare and the stewardship of public lands and natural resources.