Art show featuring Kylie Ford opens March 8

WASHINGTON, PA (March 4, 2024) – Washington & Jefferson College’s (W&J) Olin Fine Arts Center will feature the artwork of Kylie Ford in a special exhibit from March 8 through April 7.

An opening reception and artist talk will be held Friday, March 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Ford’s work consists of large-scale installations from repurposed or simulated materials of the Appalachian region of West Virginia. By cutting, shifting, manipulating and reassembling, she constructs amassed objects significant to locations in Appalachia. Many of them symbolize the conglomerated landscapes of her transitory homes within the region.

Through her work, Ford challenges viewers to interpret the spaces they inhabit and remain attentive to the imprints they leave behind.

Ford is an assistant professor of art and the J.D. Brooks Gallery Director at Fairmont State University in Fairmont, West Virginia.

She received a bachelor’s degree in art education and studio art from Fairmont State University and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art from the Maine College of Art.

For more information, visit wandj.co/fordartshow.

