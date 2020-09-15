Attendance Guidelines for Campus Gatherings

The U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania ruled yesterday that several of Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders in response to COVID-19 are unconstitutional. Among these are the numerical limits on gatherings (25 indoors, 250 outdoors). The governor’s order regarding masks remains in place. A federal judge in Philadelphia recently took the opposite position, so the case will now be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Washington & Jefferson College will continue to follow the 25/250 attendance guidelines, as these are still recommended by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.