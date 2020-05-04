Be a Leader with the Washington Fellows

The Washington Fellows is looking for self-starting individuals to help shape our Executive Board for the academic year 2020-2021, which will be a year of community building within the program. As an executive board member, you will have the opportunity to work on a board seeking to provide experiences for Fellows to define for themselves our program values (Leadership, Integrity, Humanity, Thought) in ways that they will use for the rest of their lives. Stipends will be available, and Fellows members are encouraged to apply.
Email hellerja@washjeff.edu and sipelh@washjeff.edu with your completed application, and your best availability to meet for a brief interview to discuss.