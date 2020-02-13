Become a LINK Mentor

LINK Mentor Position Description

2020-2021 Academic Year

The LINK Mentor position is designed for the W&J student who is interested in working with first year students, specifically to assist with both academic and personal transition to W&J. LINK mentors are matched with FYS sections and work with the FYS instructor and Student Success Consultant to provide support to new students throughout the academic year. In addition to assisting with orientation, LINKs work with students through small group interaction and one-on-one attention during fall and spring semesters.

The ideal candidate should have an interest in serving the W&J community by fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all first-year students as they acclimate to college life. Demonstrating excitement and positivity is essential for candidates as they promote student engagement and help develop a sense of community. Candidates will be responsible for ensuring that students thrive and have the proper tools needed to navigate their experiences at W&J. They will have the opportunity to impart their knowledge through genuine and unique relationships built with the first years.

LINK mentors should exhibit academic enthusiasm and motivation, as they will assist students in developing good study habits as well as time management skills. They should feel comfortable helping students analyze syllabi, understand W&J’s liberal arts curriculum requirements, and prepare for the course registration process. Candidates will also assist students in making personal connections with their faculty.

The majority of the work for the LINK Mentor position will be done in the fall. However, it is a yearlong position as LINKs will be responsible for helping their first year students register for classes in the spring, so students should be available to be on campus during the Fall and Spring semesters of the 2020-21 academic year. Students should demonstrate academic success, be well connected to the W&J community, and exhibit the behaviors of a positive role model. Students will be expected to help facilitate orientation and an FYS class during the fall semester. Students will also be responsible for organizing first year programming in the fall and may also be called upon to assist with Navigate programming in the spring, as well. There will be monthly individual and group meetings with the Student Success Consultants. Students will not be able to serve as an RA and LINK mentor simultaneously. The hourly commitment is approximately five hours per week. Orientation week will require up to 30-35 hours of desired availability. The stipend for the position is $600.

Application deadline: Wednesday March 18th at 11:59pm

Contact ssc@washjeff.edu with any questions