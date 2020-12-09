Call for Proposals: Symposium on Democracy 2021

Dear Faculty and Staff,

The 2021 Symposium on Democracy, taking place on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 will be held as a fully virtual event this year. Breakout sessions will continue to be part of this event. We welcome you to submit a brief proposal to let us know the potential title and a 1-2 sentence description of your session by Dec. 17. If you have additional information, such as a file or a web link to provide more information, there is space to include that as well.

These submissions will be shared with the Symposium Committee in early January to be reviewed and ensure that the session topic is in line with the Symposium theme and will also assist us with planning for the breakout sessions. We will then get in touch with you to finalize plans for your session.

As a reminder, the 2021 Symposium theme is “Democracy in Times of Fear: When Freedom and Security Collide.” A full description is available on the Symposium on Democracy website.

Thank you for your time and consideration to contribute to the Symposium!

The Symposium on Democracy Planning Committee