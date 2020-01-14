Campus Speakers

Rabbi’s Presentation Focuses on Eliminating “H” Speech

When Jeffrey S. Myers, Rabbi and Hazzan of Tree of Life* Or L’Simcha Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pa., spoke at W&J Sept. 3, 2019, his message was clear: eliminate “H” speech, work to understand each other, and have hope.

Immigration Activist and Alumnus Speaks on Campus

Presbyterian minister Rev. John Fife ’62, an activist and advocate for the humane treatment of immigrants and border security policy reform, returned to campus Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, 2019.

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Sheri Fink Visits Campus as Maxwell Scholar

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Sheri Fink spoke at W&J Oct. 21, 2019. Her talk, “Five Days at Memorial: Triage, Medical Ethics, and the Law in Disasters,” focused on the topic of her New York Times bestselling book, “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital.”

