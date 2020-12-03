Campus Store Hours Update 

Beginning Monday, December 7, the W&J Campus Store will be limiting its hours of operation for its physical location to accommodate the new mitigation advisory issued by Gov. Tom Wolf on November 23 while still maintaining a high-level of customer service and access during the holiday season.

The Campus Store will be open on Wednesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 16 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. for that last-minute shopping. Any purchase made in the campus store by faculty/staff will receive an additional 10% discount on merchandise on those days (exclusions may apply for certain items such as diplomas frames).

The W&J Campus Store online retail site remains open 24/7 for your purchases. Any online purchases made on or before December 9 will be guaranteed delivery by December 24. We will also be offering some special daily item discounts soon, so make sure to bookmark the Campus Store shopping site.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Cindy Briceland (cbriceland@washjeff.edu), Campus Store Manager.