Campus Store will be closed Dec. 16 due to inclement weather

Created: December 15, 2020
Last Updated: December 15, 2020

Dear W&J Faculty and Staff:
Due to the winter weather advisory for Wednesday, December 16, as well as following as closely as possible the Pennsylvania mandate recently announced, the Campus Store will not be open tomorrow (December 16). We are doing this under an abundance of caution.
If you were planning on purchasing a gift at the Campus Store, we will still work with you to get that item to you! Please contact Cindy Briceland directly at cbriceland@washjeff.edu and she will work with you for a curbside delivery this week.
Happy Holidays and Stay Safe
Kelly Kimberland
VP, Communication & Marketing

