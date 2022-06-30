Careers founded here: W&J receives national recognition for career development

WASHINGTON, PA (June 30, 2022)—Washington & Jefferson College has been recognized for its exemplary commitment to career development by Colleges of Distinction (COD)—a national organization that recognizes distinguished institutions for student engagement, teaching, community, and outcomes.

Awarded the Career Development Colleges of Distinction badge, the College earned recognition for emphasizing integrated career exploration, accessible programs and training, career-centered staff, assessments, and employer relations in its services and programs, which are largely supported by its Center for Professional Pathways.

“In the Center for Professional Pathways, we view career exploration as an iterative process of exploration, assessment, deep reflection, and informed goal setting,” said Vivienne Felix, the associate dean of students and director of the center. “We also work directly with students to understand their goals and aspirations and align those visions with workforce demands.”

To do so, the center provides each student with their own student success network comprising a student success consultant, faculty advisors, career pathways experts, and co-curricular mentors who support experiential learning through internships and other pre-professional opportunities, primarily found through a suite of online services including: Big Interview, a practice and mock-interviewing platform; Focus2Career, a career exploration platform; and Handshake, a job search platform with access to over 300,000 employers.

Students can also craft their own academic experience through the college-funded Magellan Project—a program that offers students unique ways to approach research and learning through travel.

These resources, in conjunction with a comprehensive liberal arts education and institutional emphasis on co-curricular opportunities, help W&J fulfill its promise of professional readiness.

88% of students complete an internship or other professional experience while at W&J, and after graduation, 97% of students accept employment offers or are accepted into graduate school, with 68% employed and 29% continuing their education.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our commitment to students’ professional development and growth,” Felix said, “and to share this honor with other elite institutions.”

Colleges of Distinction “was created in 2000 to help students and their parents navigate the overwhelming process of selecting the right school,” and has been recognizing excellence in institutions of higher learning for more than 20 years.

