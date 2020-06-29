CARES Act Funding

You may be aware that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress and signed into law on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act established the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which allocated money to higher education institutions impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Washington & Jefferson College's allocation was $667,164 which must be made available directly to students as emergency grants for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.

W&J submitted the Certification and Agreement to the Department of Education on June 16, 2020; this submission requests funding available to W&J. We received the official approval of our request on June 19, 2020. W&J has been closely monitoring the regulations and guidance provided as it relates to the administering of these funds. Please note that regulations had been changing since the initial signing of the CARES Act and some guidance was outstanding throughout the spring term. More definitive guidance was provided by the U.S. Department of Education as of June 17, 2020. At W&J, we are committed to administering these funds appropriately as to protect you the student, as well as W&J.

According to current federal policy, students enrolled in face-to-face courses during the spring 2020 semester, who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and meet the basic eligibility criteria for Title IV federal aid are eligible to receive CARES Act Emergency Cash Grant funds. Students must have had at least one expense related to or resulting from disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19.

W&J CARES Act funds will be distributed in two phases:

Phase 1 – All eligible students will receive an initial grant of $500. A check will be mailed to your home address beginning this summer.

– All eligible students will receive an initial grant of $500. A check will be mailed to your home address beginning this summer. Phase 2 – If you believe you have expenses beyond the initial amount offered to you, W&J has established a process by which students can appeal for additional CARES Act funding. A limited amount of money has been set aside for successful appeals. To appeal for additional funds, please complete this application. All applications for additional funds must be completed no later than 5 PM on Friday, July 17, 2020. Students will be notified of the appeal outcome 2 weeks after the deadline, via their W&J email address.

If you have any questions, please contact the Office of Financial Aid or visit the CARES Act FAQ Page on the W&J website.

We hope this financial assistance will be helpful to you. To our students returning to W&J, we look forward to seeing you in August. To our graduates, we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.