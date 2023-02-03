Plan a Visit

Celebrate Black History Month with the Library!

Created: February 3, 2023  |  Last Updated: February 14, 2023
The image is of a display made up of four posters and one white bookcase arranged in front of a tan and white library desk. The image is decorative in this announcement.

Happy Black History Month! Our display featuring works by Black authors, artists, and scholars is now out by the library’s front desk! Come learn more about “The Hate U Give,” before or after the BSU‘s screening tonight by checking out the book from our display! We also are highlighting resources to learn more about Black History on campus and beyond on our posters and display, including the work of author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates and artist, librarian, and educator, Bekezela Mguni. Mguni will be coming to the library as part of the Symposium on Democracy on 2/22.

