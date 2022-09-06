CEPM brings “Harnessing Hydrogen” symposium to W&J

WASHINGTON, PA (September 6, 2022)—Washington & Jefferson College’s Center for Energy Policy & Management is presenting, “Harnessing Hydrogen: Exploring Local & Regional Opportunities in Appalachia,” on October 4.

This day-long, in-person symposium on the W&J campus will explore the development of hydrogen energy and carbon capture and storage (CCS), and the potential for a clean hydrogen and carbon capture hub in the region.

While clean hydrogen and CCS technologies present tremendous opportunities for the tri-state region, the path forward is unclear. A number of economic, regulatory, and technological challenges to development and deployment exist, and local and regional governmental bodies lack a knowledge base to assess the costs and benefits of the burgeoning industry.

“Harnessing Hydrogen” will feature individual talks, panel discussions, and interest-specific breakout sessions related to the deployment of hydrogen energy within the Pennsylvania-Ohio-West Virginia area.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Deborah Stine, president of Science, Technology, and Innovation Policy Analysis & Education—a consulting firm that translates science and technology to policymakers and the public. She has worked for the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; the Congressional Research Service; the Obama Administration’s President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology; and Carnegie Mellon University.

Panel discussions, following the keynote address, will cover topics such as the fundamentals of hydrogen energy and carbon capture; challenges and opportunities for creating a regional H2/CCS hub; and governance issues and the regulatory landscape.

Panelists will include Dr. Nathan Weiland, senior fellow with the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s hydrogen program; Adam Walters, senior energy advisor at the Pa. Office of Energy; Michael Docherty, executive director of IN-2-Market; Kristin Carter, assistant state geologist with the Pa. Geological Survey; Stephanie Curran, project manager with Equinor; Matt Cybulski, managing director of JobsOhio; Kevin Garber, energy attorney with Babst Calland; Jesse Richardson, West Virginia University professor and land use attorney; Max Kieba, engineering supervisor with the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration; state Reps. Josh Kail and Nick Pisciottano; and Beaver Falls Mayor Dr. Kenya Johns.

The event, sponsored by PNC, Community Bank, FirstEnergy Foundation, and the Washington County Bar Association, will conclude with two breakout sessions on the regional issues surrounding hydrogen development.

It is free and open to the public and will be held on Tuesday, October 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in-person, at Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pa. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. To register or learn more, visit wjenergy.org/hydrogen.

Registration for CLE Credit

Continuing Legal Education for attorneys has been accredited by the Washington County Bar Association for 5 hours of substantive CLE credit for the states of PA, WV, and OH. Register for CLE credit at www.washcobar.org, ‘Upcoming Events.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-J.