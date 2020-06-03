CEPM to host free webinar series on COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on gas industry

WASHINGTON, PA (June 3, 2020)—Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy and Management (CEPM) will host a free webinar series on “Effects of COVID-19 and the Economic Downturn on Western Pennsylvania Shale Gas Development” during June and July.

CEPM’s Shale Gas Knowledge Hub initiative will deliver three hour-long webinars beginning at 10 a.m. on June 16, June 23, and July 14. Each session will provide information on how the current economic situation impacts industry, government, and leaseholders and royalty owners.

The June 16 session will feature Daniel J. Weaver, president and executive director of the Pennsylvania Oil & Gas Association, the state’s largest and oldest oil and gas trade association representing the full industry. Weaver will provide an overview of the shale gas industry in our region, the evolving economic situation, and the challenges and opportunities in the years ahead. There will also be an opportunity for questions moderated by CEPM Director Corey Young.

On June 23, attorney and founder of MPF Management Joseph Morascyzk will talk about current and future economic conditions and how they will impact property owners’ mineral rights leases and royalty payments from gas development. A founding partner of Morascyzk & Polochak and a W&J alumnus, Morascyzk has represented land owners in regard to a variety of issues relevant to the Appalachian Basin’s developing oil and gas industry and lease transactions in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The final webinar on July 14 will feature Jesse Bushman, revenue analyst at the state Independent Fiscal Office, who will give a high-level overview of the trends in Pennsylvania natural gas production and how that affects statewide Act 13 Impact Fee revenues and local government revenues.

To register for the webinar series, visit our Eventbrite page or email lritzer@washjeff.edu.

