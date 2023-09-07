CEPM to host “Harnessing Hydrogen” seminar at W&J

Washington & Jefferson College’s Center for Energy Policy & Management will present its second “Harnessing Hydrogen: Exploring Local & Regional Opportunities in Appalachia” seminar Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon in Yost Auditorium in the Burnett Center on W&J’s campus in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Richard Negrin, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, will be among the speakers at the morning-long, in-person seminar on the W&J campus.

The session will explore the development of hydrogen energy and carbon capture and storage (CCS), provide an update on efforts to attract a federally-funded clean hydrogen and carbon capture hub in the region, dig deeper into CCS developments and discuss how the development of these technologies and a hydrogen hub could transform the region’s economy.

Adam Walters, senior advisor with the Pennsylvania Department of Energy, will provide an update on the Decarbonization Network of Appalachia Hydrogen Hub (DNA H2) proposal. The proposal seeks a portion of $8 billion in federal funding for developing a clean hydrogen hub, supported by the state and a consortium of regional organizations and businesses.

“Harnessing Hydrogen” will also feature three panel discussions on hydrogen energy in Appalachia, the latest carbon capture and sequestration developments, and how developing these technologies and a hydrogen hub could transform the region’s economy.

Several economic, regulatory and technological challenges to development and deployment exist, and local and regional governmental bodies lack the knowledge base to assess the costs and benefits of the burgeoning industry.

In addition to Negrin and Walters, panelists will include Mike Butler, Mid-Atlantic Region Director of the Consumer Energy Alliance; Kristin Carter, assistant state geologist with the Pennsylvania Geological Survey; Michael Docherty, executive director of Appalachian Energy Future; Grant Ervin, director of ESG and innovation for the city of Pittsburgh; Joy Ruff, executive director of the Local Government Academy; and Richard Cleveland, Greene County economic development director, among others.

A light breakfast and refreshments will be provided.

To register or to learn more, visit wjenergy.org/hydrogen.

The seminar is approved for Continuing Legal Education in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. For more information, contact the Washington County Bar Association.

The multimedia sponsor is True Fit Marketing, and the participating sponsor is the Washington County Bar Association.

