CEPM to Host Webinar About Region’s Natural Gas Future

Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy and Management’s latest hour-long webinar at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 will examine the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s perspective on the region’s natural gas future.

Justin Adder, senior economist with the NETL Energy Markets Analysis Team in Pittsburgh, will be our speaker for “The Region’s Natural Gas Future: The NETL Perspective”. He has followed energy and financial markets in order to extend knowledge and offer insight on current and emerging trends within the fossil fuel extraction, delivery, and utilization sectors for NETL since 2009 with a specific focus on the natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil industries. A 2004 graduate of W&J, Adder earned his master’s in business administration with a concentration in finance from The George Washington University.

Adder will explain the opportunities for growth in several natural gas sectors due to the region’s abundant supply from the Marcellus and Utica shales, and outline the recently released report “The Appalachian Energy and Petrochemical Renaissance: An Assessment of Economic Progress and Opportunities,” which was written by his team.

He will focus on a new NETL tool that will provide businesses with a visual representation of the regional value chain to help them identify opportunities in the manufacturing sector. He will also explain the NETL’s newly formed Natural Gas Utilization Center for Excellence and some of the research being done to provide new and better ways to use natural gas.

Please register via Eventbrite. For further information, contact Linda Ritzer, CEPM program manager/policy analyst, at 412-997-3164. The webinar is part of the CEPM’s Shale Gas Knowledge Hub initiative.

The NETL is a U.S. Department of Energy national laboratory that produces technological solutions to America’s energy challenges, and has campuses in Pittsburgh, Pa., Morgantown, W.Va., and Albany, N.Y. NETL’s mission is to discover, integrate, and mature technology solutions to enhance the nation’s energy foundation and protect the environment for future generations. As the only one of the Energy Department’s 17 national labs that is dedicated to fossil energy research and development, its team a sought-after national resource.

About Justin Adder

Justin Adder is a Sr. Economist with the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s (NETL) Energy Markets Analysis Team, in Pittsburgh, Pa. He has followed energy and financial markets in order to extend knowledge and offer insight on current and emerging trends within the fossil fuel extraction, delivery and utilization sectors for NETL since 2009 with a specific focus on the natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil industries. As natural gas provides an increasing percentage of the nation’s electric power, the electric power system may become more susceptible to certain types of reliability risks. Accordingly, Mr. Adder has dedicated much of his time to understanding and addressing natural gas and electric power interdependencies and infrastructure build-out. Previously, Mr. Adder worked for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in Washington, DC, where he was responsible for analyzing data in natural gas and oil pipeline tariff filings to resolve economic issues and determine compliance with FERC rules, regulations, rates and policies. Mr. Adder earned his master’s in business administration with a concentration in finance from The George Washington University and received his bachelor’s in economics from Washington & Jefferson College in 2004.

About the Center for Energy Policy and Management

The Center for Energy Policy and Management at Washington & Jefferson College is a center of excellence dedicated to fostering the development of energy policy that has a place for all energy sources and promotes economic growth while minimizing environmental impacts. In pursuit of this mission, the CEPM hosts lectures and workshops; convenes industry leaders, scientists, and policymakers to engage in constructive dialog about important energy issues; and conducts original research.