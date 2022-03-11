CEPM to Host Webinars on Russia-Ukraine Energy Impacts, Methane Reduction

WASHINGTON, PA (March 11, 2022) – The energy implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the push to reduce methane emissions in the natural gas industry will be discussed in two free March webinars being hosted by the Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy and Management (CEPM) as part of its Energy Lecture Series.

Daniel J. Weaver, president and executive director of the Pennsylvania Oil & Gas Association, will present a short webinar at 11 a.m. March 23 about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is impacting the global energy supply and the role of the Appalachian natural gas industry in meeting the challenge. He will talk about Europe’s energy needs, current production levels, imports and exports, LNG, commodity prices, and what the region’s energy future could hold. Weaver leads the state’s largest and oldest oil and gas trade association representing the full industry.

To register for this webinar, which is open to the public, visit Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-the-russia-ukraine-crisis-impacts-appalachian-energy-tickets-294695069887?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

“Two Approaches to Reducing Natural Gas Methane Emissions” will be the subject of an hour-long webinar at 11 a.m. March 30. Karen Marsh, of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and Max Goff, certification manager for Project Canary, will give separate presentations.

Methane emissions are the second-largest cause of global warming today and oil and natural gas production is a major contributor. The EPA is proposing a new Clean Air Act rule to sharply reduce methane emissions from the oil and natural gas industry – including, for the first time, reductions from existing sources nationwide. Karen Marsh, a technical lead for developing the regulations, will discuss those efforts. Gas producers are recognizing the need to reduce emissions and several local producers have joined with Project Canary, a leader in the ESG certification of responsible operations that provide measurement-based emission profiles via continuous monitoring technology at gas wells and midstream sites. Max Goff of Project Canary will explain how the monitoring and certification process works.

Karen Marsh is a licensed Professional Engineer that works in EPA’s Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards, where she is the technical lead for the development and implementation of leak detection and repair regulations, and Clean Air Act regulations for the oil and gas sector. Karen has been with EPA for a total of 11 years.

Max Goff brings nearly a decade of upstream oil and gas engineering experience to Project Canary, where he works with the TrustWell team to provide rigor to the certification process. Before joining Project Canary, he served in various office and field positions with Chesapeake Energy.

To register for this free hour-long webinar, which is open to the public, please visit Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/two-approaches-to-reducing-natural-gas-methane-emissions-tickets-293941736647?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. For more information, contact Linda Ritzer at lritzer@washjeff.edu.

Both webinars are approved for Continuing Legal Education in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Contact the Washington County Bar Association at wcba@washcobar.org for information.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.