CEPM to Present “And on His Farm He Had…A Photovoltaic System? Where Solar and Farming Meet” Webinar

WASHINGTON, PA (November 29, 2022)—The Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy andManagement (CEPM) will host “And on His Farm He Had… A Photovoltaic System? Where Solar and Farming Meet”—a free webinar discussing the growing field of agrisolar—on Wednesday, December 7 at 11 a.m.

The term “agrisolar” refers to the co-location of agriculture and photovoltaic energy generation (solar power) systems. Continuing CEPM’s Energy Lecture Series, this hour-long event, sponsored by PNC Bank, will explore agrisolar as an industry, and feature Michael Roth, a Washington & Jefferson College alumnus who serves as the Director of Conservation and Innovation at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Recognizing that some see farmland as incompatible with solar power, while others see the relationship between agriculture and energy as the new normal, Roth will reconcile competing perceptions on agrisolar in “And on His Farm…,” demonstrating that polarized views often create confusion and that compromise is possible with proper planning. Additionally, he will discuss how agrivoltaics (sometimes referred to as agrisolar, dual-use solar, or low-impact solar) address a number of critical issues such as food security, climate change, and farm vitality.

An understanding of agrivoltaics grows increasingly necessary as the search for land parcels that can accommodate the nation’s growing solar power sector continues.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, agriculture occupies about 43% of the lower forty-eight states’ surface area, while another 5% is taken up by roads and urban areas. In an effort to reach the nation’s climate goals, demand for additional solar panels has increased. To accommodate that increased demand, some farmland will inevitably be needed to house the panels, and “And on His Farm…” will identify ways in which agriculture and solar power can share space and complement one another.

To register for this free webinar, please visit wjenergy.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/and-on-his-farm-he-hada-photovoltaic-system-where-solar-and-farming-meet-tickets-469142807767?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

The seminar is approved for Continuing Legal Education in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Contact the Washington County Bar Association at wcba@washcobar.org for information.

About Michael Roth

Michael Roth is the Director of Conservation and Innovation at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. In this role, he researches, analyzes, and presents new and emerging issues to farmers and policymakers in the Commonwealth. Previously, Roth served as the Policy Director and Executive Policy Specialist at PA DOA. Roth earned his master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Pittsburgh and his bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies from Washington & Jefferson College.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-JAY.