CEPM to Present “Plugging In: EVs and the Charging Network” Webinar

WASHINGTON, PA (November 3, 2022)—The Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy and Management will host, “Plugging In: EVs and the Charging Network”—a free webinar discussing the basics of electric vehicles (EVs), state and federal incentives to increase their use, and federal funding available to accelerate the construction of a national network of charging stations—on Wednesday, November 16.

The hour-long event, sponsored by PNC Bank, will begin at 11 a.m. and feature Natasha Fackler, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) infrastructure implementation coordinator, and Colton Brown, an energy program specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), who will discuss the potential EVs have to transform Pennsylvania’s transportation system and the significant benefits they provide to the environment, economy, and society.

Though EV use has been steadily increasing, the public, and local government officials, lack knowledge on different types of vehicles and chargers, and are often unaware of government incentives that are available to help with their purchase. Additionally, many harbor concerns about a reliable charging network and vehicle range.

Detailing the federal, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (which will provide $171.5 million through 2026 to help Pennsylvania initially add charging stations every 50 miles on “alternative fuel corridors (AFCs)” along major highways), “Plugging in,” may alleviate some of those concerns.

Co-led by Fackler, who, as PennDOT’s infrastructure implementation coordinator, will develop best practices on the use and receipt of the infrastructure law funds, the virtual event will provide vital information on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. As the state’s lead point of contact on the program, Fackler will use ”Plugging in” to shed light on how federal funds will be used to construct EV charging equipment on public roads or locations, once the AFCs are fully built out.

Brown, tasked in his current role with managing electric vehicle charging station funding programs, educating stakeholders about electric vehicles, and leading other electric vehicle initiatives, will offer additional insights, preparing to move into the alternative fuels infrastructure coordinator role at PennDOT, in which he will assist with the development and implementation of the NEVI formula grant program.

To register for this free webinar, please visit wjenergy.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/plugging-in-evs-and-the-charging-network-tickets-449474469237.

The seminar is approved for Continuing Legal Education in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Contact the Washington County Bar Association at wcba@washcobar.org for information.

