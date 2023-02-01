CEPM Webinar to Explore Energy-Efficient Streetlight Replacement

WASHINGTON, PA (February 1, 2023)-The Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy and Management will host a free Feb. 15 webinar on energy-efficient municipal streetlight replacement projects as part of its Energy Lecture Series.

“Shedding Light on Energy Efficiency: Exploring the RSLPP” will be the subject of a free, hour-long webinar at 11 a.m. Feb. 15. Liz Compitello, Manager of Sustainable Energy at Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, and Mike Fuller, President of Keystone Lighting Solutions, will be the speakers.

Regional entities can play an important role in aiding small and medium-sized municipalities with implementing energy transition projects. Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission’s (DVRPC) Regional Streetlight Procurement Program (RSLPP) assembles the resources needed to design, procure, and finance the transition to light-emitting-diode (LED) street lighting systems. By replacing older systems with LEDs, local governments can save time and money in the future.

The RSLPP is designed to help municipalities overcome the barriers to undertaking an LED conversion project, such as navigating the process, identifying the best solutions, finding trusted project partners, and paying for the project’s upfront costs. This session will explain how the RSLPP is structured, the results of the program, and how DVRPC is using this model to support other energy transition projects. The program has been successfully used for numerous southeastern Pennsylvania streetlight conversion projects.

Municipal officials from around the state will benefit from hearing about DVRPC’s model and its work to assist local governments with energy efficiency.

Liz Compitello has been at DVRPC since 2009, where her work focuses on developing programs and technical resources to assist local governments with understanding and implementing best practices for energy management and renewable energy development. Liz received her Master’s in Regional Planning from the State University of New York at Albany.

Mike Fuller is the founder and President of Keystone Lighting Solutions (KLS), a specialty lighting design and consulting firm based in State College. KLS assists with all aspects of a lighting upgrade program. Mr. Fuller started KLS leveraging a more than 20-year career in the lighting technology and management consulting industries. KLS was hired by DVRPC as a design services professional to their RSLPP.

The webinar is free and open to the public. To register, visit wjenergy.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shedding-light-on-efficiency-exploring-the-rslpp-tickets-525263867367.

The seminar is approved for Continuing Legal Education in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Contact the Washington County Bar Association at wcba@washcobar.org for information.

About Washington & Jefferson College

