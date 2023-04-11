Chalk Art ~ Drawing Class +Title IX

Visit Campus
Everyone is welcome!! All students. faculty and staff can join us for a fun day of drawing!
An article by a W&J professor and two students will be published in the Journal of Chemical Education.
WASHINGTON, PA (March 15, 2021)—Six of Washington & Jefferson College’s first female alumni came together March 8 for an event celebrating Women’s History Month and…
For the eighth consecutive year, the Campus Arboretum at Washington & Jefferson College has earned the Tree Campus Higher Education designation from the Arbor Day...