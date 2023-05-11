Change of Leadership in SGA as Pandit Graduates

WASHINGTON, PA (May 5, 2022)—Graduating senior Neil Pandit passes on the Student Government Association (SGA) President role to Joseph Ioli.

A neuroscience major, and a conflict & resolution studies minor, Pandit served as SGA’s first Asian-American President. Pandit’s service to SGA began as a freshman in 2019 when he was elected to serve as the representative for Alex Hall. He is still remembered for his campaign slogan, “Neil Like the Astronaut.” Once a part of SGA, it did not take Pandit long to find his place as an advocate of change. When asked what he takes the most pride in, Pandit responded, “The work I have done for diversity, equity, and inclusion within SGA and across campus.”

Eva Chatterjee-Sutton, Vice President of Student Life & Dean of Students, echoes those thoughts indicating that “Neil’s commitment to DEI has resulted in increased support for cultural student organization and, most notably, the creation of the task force focused on the Campus Pride Index. Additionally, Neil has consistently invited staff and faculty speakers to meet with the SGA assembly to increase student awareness of campus processes and opportunities.”

Throughout Pandit’s tenure in SGA, he served as the Dining Committee Chair, Speaker of the Assembly, led the Constitution Committee, and finished his SGA career as President. But his service to W&J extended beyond SGA; Pandit also served as a student ambassador for the office of admissions sharing his passion for W&J with prospective families. After graduation, Pandit will attend medical school on a U.S. Air Force scholarship. He attributes the leadership skills he gained while at W&J to his success.

As Ioli takes on the role of SGA President, he has expressed gratitude for the leadership of Pandit. “I have been very fortunate to be able to learn from Neil throughout the academic year. I cannot thank him enough for everything he has taught me and helped me accomplish during my time on the Executive Board. His jokes during General Assembly meetings were legendary and are something I will truly miss next year,” stated Ioli.

Ioli is a psychology major with an emphasis in human resource management and a dual minor in marketing and conflict & resolution studies. During his year as president, Ioli, plans to dedicate his time and resources to the functional processes of SGA.

Ioli indicated that “Ensuring new legislation is thoroughly written and debated outside of our Thursday meetings is one area I hope to further improve. More broadly, I hope to continue SGA’s high transparency, foster more community engagement, and assist in student-led initiatives.”

Over the past year, the SGA Executive Board included President Neil Pandit, Vice President Joseph Ioli, Treasurer Maddie Rover, Secretary Jacob Davis, and Speaker Gannon Ziviello. Each member has helped to lead the student government with integrity. The SGA Executive Board for 2023/2024 will include President Joseph Ioli, Vice President Jacob Davis, Treasurer Keiran Shannon, Secretary Sarahgrace Porter, and Speaker Audrey Wood.

