Changes to Senior Marketplace

Dear Class of 2020,

As you may recall, we intended to hold the Annual Senior Marketplace event this week, specifically on April 1!

Over the years the Senior Marketplace has become an important campus tradition, and we want to continue that tradition for your class. While we would all much rather see you in person, the Career Services and Embark team invite you to join us virtually for Marketplace Prime, our digital adaption of Senior Marketplace. In each of the coming weeks, you will receive an update from Marketplace Prime via email, which will include a list of tasks for you to complete, and will include an online resource library as well on a number of topics that will be helpful to you during this important time of transition. W&J Alumni t-shirts will be provided to each graduating senior who completes the Marketplace checklist and prizes, through a virtual drawing, will be available for completion as well.

Additionally, staff on campus have been busy developing additional alternative programs as part of the continuation of the Embark program which will be delivered to you remotely throughout the spring semester. Please look for updates in the Your W&J Connection newsletter which is sent via your W&J email on Wednesdays.

Stay healthy and be well,

Dean Frick and Dean Eva