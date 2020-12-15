Chase Weiland ’20 named EVS Prize Winner for 2020-2021

WASHINGTON, PA (Dec. 15, 2020)—The Department of Environmental Studies has named Chase Weiland ’20 as the 2020 EVS Prize Winner.

“The Environmental Studies Prize is awarded to a senior with at least a 3.0 cumulative GPA, who is in good standing with the College, and through a combination of coursework, course-related projects, extracurricular activities, and independent research has demonstrated excellence,” Director of Environmental Studies Robert East, Ph.D., said. “Chase meets and exceeds those basic criteria. She’s played active leadership roles on campus, has studied abroad, and did a fascinating independent research project.”

The selection came as a welcome surprise to the humble environmental studies major, who just completed her studies with W&J at the end of the Fall 2020 semester, ending on a high note presenting her independent research on environmental justice activism on social media.

“I was not at all expecting it. It is such an honor! I am still so ecstatic! I want to thank the entire EVS department for such an honor,” she said.

During her time at W&J, Chase has been highly involved as the environmental and sustainability student worker in the Office of Community Engagement, a role she used to create W&J sustainability events, including the Earth Day Fair in spring of 2019 and Recycle-thon in the fall of 2018. Chase also served as Green Club President, NSLS social events chair, a LINK Mentor, and SGA class representative and has been a member of History Club and the sustainability committee.

In 2018, Chase studied abroad in Lismore, Australia, helping her to realize her passion for social justice and environmental law and policy.

“W&J is the best college to prepare you for opportunities like research or study abroad,” Chase said. “I was able to do so many activities in Australia and lean so much there because of the study abroad office at W&J. I was also well prepared by the professors here. I was able to understand what was going on in an ecology class in a different country.”

Chase plans to return to Australia to obtain a master’s degree in environmental policy before attending law school to complete a degree in environmental law.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.