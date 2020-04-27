Chat With Your W&J Library

The Clark Family Library is making it even easier for you to get help when you are searching in Discovery (the library search engine) or when doing research in any of our databases.

A chat widget has been activated that will pop up giving you the option of getting virtual, live, real-time assistance to help you navigate our website or to direct your research. Although we are not physically in the library right now, we are still available for you! So take advantage of the widget and chat with the library!