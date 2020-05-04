Check Out Remote Internships with Career Services

We wanted to share some information and suggestions for navigating the search for internships and employment during these unprecedented times. It is more important than ever to gain real world experience; and in the current climate, there are increasing odds that work will be done remotely. You will want to demonstrate that you are capable of managing your time and assignments independently, are self-directed, and are able to adapt. While you may not fully realize this now, how you have managed the transitions thrust upon you this semester are demonstrating those qualities. Think about summarizing these skills in your communication with employers.

As more employers are changing the way work is accomplished, you may wish to explore these three resources: