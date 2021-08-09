A complete interior renovation and exterior upgrades to the Clark Family Library, formerly U. Grant Miller Library, were completed in May 2019. The main floor information commons offers collaborative research and study space, including conference-style study rooms for student use equipped with wall-mounted monitors that can connect to students’ personal computers. The main floor also includes a new digital classroom, user services desk, and gathering spaces to read and socialize. The lower level houses the expanded Learned T. Bulman ’48 Historic Archives and Museum, as well as quiet study space. The project was funded by a leading gift from Richard (Class of ’68) and Angela Clark, with contributions from other generous donors to the College.