Plan a Visit

Request Information

Apply Now

Created: August 9, 2021  |  Last Updated: August 9, 2021  |  Category:   |  Tagged:

Clark Family Library

A complete interior renovation and exterior upgrades to the Clark Family Library, formerly U. Grant Miller Library, were completed in May 2019. The main floor information commons offers collaborative research and study space, including conference-style study rooms for student use equipped with wall-mounted monitors that can connect to students’ personal computers. The main floor also includes a new digital classroom, user services desk, and gathering spaces to read and socialize. The lower level houses the expanded Learned T. Bulman ’48 Historic Archives and Museum, as well as quiet study space. The project was funded by a leading gift from Richard (Class of ’68) and Angela Clark, with contributions from other generous donors to the College.

Related Articles

Presidents Row

Presidents Row

August 9, 2021

The Presidents Row complex is undergoing extensive interior and exterior renovations.

A final bow: Recognizing the contributions of W&J’s 12th President

March 10, 2021

On the morning of the photo shoot at the home of Washington & Jefferson College President Tori Haring-Smith, students arrived from all over campus. Time…

The front entrance of Alexander Hall as seen October 21, 2019

Interfaith Studies students secure grant for campus programming

February 11, 2021

WASHINGTON, PA (Feb. 11, 2021)—As W&J’s second class of Interfaith Leadership Studies students completes the concentration, they’re paving the way for future students. Working together…