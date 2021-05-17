Class of 2021 shares their post-graduation plans

WASHINGTON, PA (May 17, 2021)—As we draw nearer to W&J’s 222nd Commencement ceremony, the Class of 2021 are sharing their plans with the Center for Professional and Career Pathways.

W&J seniors are taking paths toward further education and embarking on their careers. Join us in congratulating the following students on their next steps.

Furthering education:

Blake Aber, Carnegie Mellon University-Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy to pursue a graduate degree in Arts Management

Nadia Ahmed, Lehigh University to pursue a M. Ed. in Counseling and Human Service

Erik Blasic, Penn State Law

Brooke Bova, University of Georgia to pursue a paralegal certificate

Caitlyn Brenner, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

Kenedii Brock, Duke University School of Law

Benjamin Fisher, Duquesne Law School

Erin Herock, Virginia’s School of Architecture to pursue a degree in Urban and Environmental Planning

Emilee Jackson, Chatham University to pursue a Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies

Cassandra Kokal, Montclair State University Graduate School to pursue a Master’s in Music with a Concentration in Music Therapy

Parker Laughlin, Chatham University to pursue Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies

Bauvneet Makkar, American University

Cassandra Muhr, WVU to pursue a M.A. in Music Industry

Jerrik Rydom, Case Western Reserve University to pursue a PhD in Neuroscience

Leslie Watkins, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Biochemistry, Cell, and Molecular Biology Ph.D. program

Elisa Yazdani, Vanderbilt University to pursue a Ph.D. in Biostatistics

Pursuing career opportunities:

Erik Blasic, Silverman, Tokarsky & Forman, LLC law firm

Augustine Dugan, Duxbury Beach Reservation as a Shorebird Monitor

Sydney Fischer, University of Pittsburgh as a Neuro Lab Tech

Kenneth Jiminez, YES Prep Hobby as an 8th Grade Social Studies Teacher

Grace Kovalan, RoadRunner Recycling as a Business Development Representative

Kellie Lesniak, Local Government Academy

Caitlin Mounts, Sisterson as a Staff Associate

Reilly Oliverio, Schneider Downs

Erin Peters, Delta Gamma Fraternity as a Collegiate Development Consultant

McKayla Rollison, PNC in Independent Risk Management

Julia Schaffer, Johns Hopkins as a Research Assistant

Samantha Welshons, Greensburg Veterinary Associates as a Veterinary Technician

To celebrate our graduating seniors, we’ve also created a digital memory book filled with photos submitted by our seniors. To view our memory book, click here.

We will continue to update this page as we learn of more plans from members of the Class of 2021. Are you a graduating senior and want to share your plans? Please email careerservices@washjeff.edu.

