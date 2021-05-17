Class of 2021 shares their post-graduation plans

WASHINGTON, PA (May 17, 2021)—As we draw nearer to W&J’s 222nd Commencement ceremony, the Class of 2021 are sharing their plans with the Center for Professional and Career Pathways.
W&J seniors are taking paths toward further education and embarking on their careers. Join us in congratulating the following students on their next steps.
Furthering education:
- Blake Aber, Carnegie Mellon University-Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy to pursue a graduate degree in Arts Management
- Nadia Ahmed, Lehigh University to pursue a M. Ed. in Counseling and Human Service
- Erik Blasic, Penn State Law
- Brooke Bova, University of Georgia to pursue a paralegal certificate
- Caitlyn Brenner, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
- Kenedii Brock, Duke University School of Law
- Benjamin Fisher, Duquesne Law School
- Erin Herock, Virginia’s School of Architecture to pursue a degree in Urban and Environmental Planning
- Emilee Jackson, Chatham University to pursue a Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies
- Cassandra Kokal, Montclair State University Graduate School to pursue a Master’s in Music with a Concentration in Music Therapy
- Parker Laughlin, Chatham University to pursue Master’s Degree in Physician Assistant Studies
- Bauvneet Makkar, American University
- Cassandra Muhr, WVU to pursue a M.A. in Music Industry
- Jerrik Rydom, Case Western Reserve University to pursue a PhD in Neuroscience
- Leslie Watkins, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Biochemistry, Cell, and Molecular Biology Ph.D. program
- Elisa Yazdani, Vanderbilt University to pursue a Ph.D. in Biostatistics
Pursuing career opportunities:
- Erik Blasic, Silverman, Tokarsky & Forman, LLC law firm
- Augustine Dugan, Duxbury Beach Reservation as a Shorebird Monitor
- Sydney Fischer, University of Pittsburgh as a Neuro Lab Tech
- Kenneth Jiminez, YES Prep Hobby as an 8th Grade Social Studies Teacher
- Grace Kovalan, RoadRunner Recycling as a Business Development Representative
- Kellie Lesniak, Local Government Academy
- Caitlin Mounts, Sisterson as a Staff Associate
- Reilly Oliverio, Schneider Downs
- Erin Peters, Delta Gamma Fraternity as a Collegiate Development Consultant
- McKayla Rollison, PNC in Independent Risk Management
- Julia Schaffer, Johns Hopkins as a Research Assistant
- Samantha Welshons, Greensburg Veterinary Associates as a Veterinary Technician
To celebrate our graduating seniors, we've also created a digital memory book filled with photos submitted by our seniors.
We will continue to update this page as we learn of more plans from members of the Class of 2021.
