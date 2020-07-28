Class Schedules Posted in WebAdvisor – Learn if Your Classes are In-Person or Remote

Dear Students,

Don’t forget to check WebAdvisor for your Fall 2020 Class Schedule. All class schedules are now posted so you can learn which classes are in-person or remote. Please review the column marked Meeting Information on your course schedule. A notation of online denotes courses taught remotely; Jay Flex denoted hybrid instruction (combination of remote and in-person) or, if a meeting room is listed, the courses is taught in person. If you have any questions please contact the Registrar’s Office (wjregistrar@washjeff.edu). Students will be able to make changes to their schedule. We will send out an announcement with instructions on how to make changes in the near future.

Thank you,

Office of the Registrar