Coded for success: W&J student spends summer advancing technology

WASHINGTON, PA (January 18, 2022)—W&J Junior Raheem Clemons has cracked the code for student success.

A business and computing & information studies (CIS) double major with emphases in international business and computer science, Clemons spent the summer in Virginia interning as project engineer at a venture capital firm, where he learned to test and analyze the codes and processes that drive tomorrow.

“It was a lot of fun,” Clemons said. “I came in doing mostly software stuff, but…[the staff] really pushed me to explore everything.”

Though that meant stepping out of his comfort zone, Clemons took the staff’s advice and challenged himself to learn.

“The first couple of days there, it was like everyone was speaking a different language…but by the end, I felt like I could speak their language fluently,” Clemons said. “It brings a smile to my face, just thinking about how much I grew in such a short amount of time.”

He said chair of the CIS Department Dr. Amanda Holland-Minkley, assistant professor of CIS Dr. Gregory Hallenbeck, and Roberta Cross, the former director of the Center for Professional Pathways (then called the Office of Career Services), as well as connections with W&J alumni played a large role in that growth.

Clemons insisted that a number of others also contributed to his success.

“I’ve been working with Jami Klingensmith, [the Senior Assistant Director of the Center for Professional Pathways], on my resume since my first semester at W&J. So, there’s always a conversation going back and forth,” Clemons said. “Jami even connected me with her husband who works in the tech industry, and he actually helped me with a mock interview.”

In addition to their assistance, Clemons said the Magellan Franklin Award also helped make his internship possible by assisting with living expenses while he worked for the company.

Though he loved his time at the tech company, he said he’s excited to take on new adventures for which W&J has prepared him.

“I’m not sure what I want to do after graduation,” he said, noting that he’s considering attending graduate school or working at a technology firm or start-up, “but my plan is to become the best engineer that I can be.”

