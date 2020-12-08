Confirming Your Spring Residency Status

W&J Students,

This message is to confirm that your spring residency status is now available in WebAdvisor. For those who are living on campus, you will be able to see your room assignment. For those who are remote or commuting in the Spring, Residence Life will be sending you an email confirming your status tomorrow.

Changes in Status

As Spring bills will be created this week, all status changes must be made by Thursday, December 10 at noon by emailing reslife@washjeff.edu. Therefore, if you are in housing and no longer wish to be, you must let us know by Thursday at noon to ensure you do not get charged for Spring housing costs. If you wish to opt-out of housing after December 10 (but prior to January 4), you may be charged a service fee as processes to prepare for spring reopening will have commenced and there is currently a waitlist for spring housing.

If you wish to change your status and live on campus this spring, please let us know by emailing reslife@washjeff.edu . The same deadline (Thursday at noon) applies. Please note that we currently have a housing waitlist. New housing assignments will be made as rooms open up.

Students in Housing

For those coming to campus housing in the Spring, we are excited to welcome you to campus. We know for our community of students in residence, being able to attend classes in-person is an important part of your education. We’re so pleased that you’ve opted in for the residential experience this spring.

Your housing assignment for spring are now visible in WebAdvisor. Please note, your pricing rate will be listed as OLD DB RATE, which is the traditional double rate. This does not mean you are in a double room, only that your room is just priced at the lower double occupancy rate. These assignments are for Spring 2021 ONLY. Our current plan is to launch a process for Fall 2021 housing selection later in the semester. For those coming to campus for the first time this Spring, our staff has worked hard to accommodate housing preferences and place you as close to your original housing assignment, where possible.

You Must Confirm Your Housing by Thursday at Noon

To receive your room key at check-in, you must review the housing contract and confirm your housing at the link below by Thursday, December 10 at noon. Failure to do so will result in a removal from campus housing for the spring 2021 semester.

Safety Precautions

We are committed to doing everything in our power to promote your health and safety; that’s why we’ve opted to provide single room housing, will test and quarantine upon your arrival, and continue ongoing testing efforts throughout the semester. To help us in this mission, we ask that you follow all safety protocols while on campus, including mask-wearing and social distancing, and refer to the Pledge to Promote Safety, which you will be asked to sign during check-in, for more safety guidelines. Remember also to monitor your health and complete your daily screenings, and opt to stay in your residence if you are not feeling well.

When you arrive on campus you will sign the Pledge and be tested. You will also be required to quarantine in your residence. During that time, any packages, course materials or books that you have ordered to the College will be delivered to your building. You will also order your meals through W&J Dining and have them delivered to your room during this period.

Classes and Campus Resources

As a reminder, Jay Term classes will begin virtually on January 11. If you have purchased your course materials through the campus store, we will have these items available at check-in. If this falls during the quarantine period, these items will be delivered to you. For more about your classes, please refer to your schedule in WebAdvisor

Post quarantine, the Clark Family Library, Eaton Fitness Center, and dining locations will be open for the use of our in-resident students. More information about hours of operation and safety measures will be shared next week. You will still have access to our Student Life resources, including health and counseling, career services, and scheduled appointments with our Student Life staff. As always, we encourage you to connect with and lean on your RAs and other peers for support during this time.

Move-in, Check-in, and Testing Times

Move-in, check-in, and COVID-19 will occur on January 9th and 10th. Your specific move-in, check-in, and testing time will be assigned by Residence Life. These times will be sent to each residential area over the coming days, so keep an eye on your email for this information.

Commuters and Remote Students

If you are commuter or remote for the spring, more information on spring semester resources and programs will be sent to you in the coming days. The College is offering a variety of new and enhanced programs to ensure you have even more support during this challenging season. Should you want to change or confirm your status, please email reslife@washjeff.edu

Check Your Email

Because of the distanced nature of the semester, it’s vital that you regularly check your W&J email, as that will be the primary method of contact the College will use to share information with you. We’re pleased to share that we will continue to send our students newsletters “The W&J Weekly” and “Your W&J Connection” to keep you updated on campus news and programming available to you as well. “Thriving Thursdays,” will continue to provide health and wellness information and resources. We hope you will take advantage of these resources and we can’t wait for you to take full advantage of the opportunities for engagement this semester.

Questions?

For further information on our Spring 2021 Semester, we encourage you to visit our Spring 2021 Opening Plan page and review our FAQs, which we have prepared with your potential questions in mind. If you cannot find the answer to your question in the FAQ, please contact Residence Life , who will be happy to help you.

Sincerely,

Justin Swank, Director of Residence Life