Conflict and Resolutions Studies Program partners with the Washington County Bar Association on community education programs

WASHINGTON, PA (April 17, 2024) – Washington & Jefferson College’s (W&J) Conflict and Resolutions Studies Program has partnered with the Washington County Bar Association (PA) to offer collaborative programming to strengthen U.S. democracy and the rule of law.

The partnership is part of a grant awarded by the American Arbitration Association’s International Centre for Dispute Resolution (AAA-ICDR) Foundation.

As a result, the American Bar Association (ABA) received funding to help select bars across the country to develop “programming on fostering community dialogue, improving understanding of the rule of law and helping to restore confidence in our democratic processes,” according to the ABA’s website.

Washington’s bar was one of seven state, local and affinity bars selected to participate, and it received an $18,000 two-year grant.

By teaming up with W&J’s Conflict and Resolution Program, the Washington County Bar Association (PA) aims to offer programming on various topics related to civil discourse, mediation, prevention and mitigation of conflict.

Special—and relatable—events, such as the “Bipartisan Quiz Bowl” and “Ballpark Quiz Bowl,” are planned to help educate community members about civics and civil discourse. W&J students and faculty participated in the first trivia contest held last month (see photo).

A larger event, “Trust in Our Elections: A Community Conversation,” will take place at 7 p.m. on May 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Southpointe. This event is free and open to the public.

Speakers include former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett, retired federal judge Tim Lewis and Washington County’s County Commissioners. KDKA’s money and politics editor, Jon Delano, will moderate.

In the fall, W&J will host a guest lecturer who will present research on the “Psychology of Toxic Polarization and How to Combat It.”

To learn more about the grant program, visit https://www.americanbar.org/groups/public_education/programs/cornerstones-of-democracy/napaba-grant.

For more information about local events related to the grant, contact Dr. Lisa Gibson, assistant professor and director of Conflict and Resolutions Studies, at lgibson@washjeff.edu.

