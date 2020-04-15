Congratulations 2020 Phi Sigma Biological Honor Society Inductees!

Dr. Alice Lee, Faculty Advisor to the Phi Sigma Biological Honor Society, and her colleagues in Biology would like to extend congratulations to the following students who were elected into the Nu Chapter of the Phi Sigma Biological Sciences Honor Society in Spring 2020: Jenna Allen, Sarah Behr, Dylan Downs, Sofia Garman, Noah Hoffman, Kiera O’Neil, Joshua Palma, Caitlin Shellhamer, Nathaniel Tang, Aaron Viggiano, Leslie Watkins, and Li’an Williams. To meet the qualifications for membership in Nu Chapter, W&J students must have demonstrated the following characteristics: Academic excellence: BIO GPA of 3.4 or higher and overall GPA of 3.4 or higher; Research interest: participation in a summer on-campus research internship, a summer off-campus research internship, an Independent Study course, or other equivalent experience; and be committed to involvement in the creation, organization, and implementation of biology-related activities for students, faculty, and the community.