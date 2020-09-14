Constitution Day – September 17, 2020

Good Evening,

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. Held this year on Thursday, September 17, Constitution Day provides an opportunity for Americans to discover more about this important event by visiting http://www.constitutionday.com/.

The Clark Family Library will be featuring the Constitution and resources pertaining to it on their social media accounts. Follow them on Twitter (@wjclarklibrary) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/wjclarklibrary/ ) on September 17th to learn something new about the Constitution!

The Department of Political Science will host a discussion on the topic of “The Supreme Court, the Power of Judicial Review.” Additionally, the presentation will include a short film on the case of Marbury v. Madison 1803. The discussion will be led by Dr. Joseph DiSarro and Dr. Buba Misawa. The event will take place on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom. The Zoom meeting details are listed below:

